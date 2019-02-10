Four Former Notre Dame Players Make Pro Football Focus Top 101
Pro Football Focus released its Top 101 list, which is a breakdown of its highest graded players in the National Football League.
Notre Dame was well represented on the list, with four former Irish players making the list. Only two programs - California (6) and LSU (5) - had more former players on the list than Notre Dame. Other schools to land four players on the list were Alabama, Iowa, USC and Wisconsin.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly coached seven players on the list. That includes all four Notre Dame players plus San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley (Central Michigan), Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (Cincinnati) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (Cincinnati).
