Notre Dame announced Ayers, who spent the last four years on Mike Brey's staff, is "no longer a member of the Notre Dame Men's Basketball Program" and "is pursuing other opportunities." Ayers played for Brey at Notre Dame from 2005-09, had a five-year professional career spent mostly overseas and was an assistant at Bucknell from 2014-16 before returning to Notre Dame.

Ryan Ayers’ time as an assistant coach at his alma mater was suddenly ended Monday morning with a 19-word press release.

Scott Martin has been elevated to interim assistant coach for the 2020-21 season. He joined the team last year as the development and recruiting coordinator. Martin played for the Irish from 2008-13.

Ayers' departure is the first change on Brey’s staff of three assistant coaches since 2016. Associate head coach Rod Balanis and assistant Ryan Humphrey remain on staff.

In his Notre Dame career, Ayers averaged 6.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 117 career games. He was the team's 2009 Defensive Player of the Year and ranks fourth in school history with a 42.4 3-point percentage.

Ayers initially replaced Martin Ingelsby in 2016, who left to become the head coach at Delaware.

Notre Dame was allowed Monday to begin up to 12 hours per week of strength training, team meetings and skill work. Full practices and 20 hours per week begin on Oct. 14. The season starts Nov. 25. Notre Dame's schedule has not been announced. Any games that have been previously announced are now tentative.