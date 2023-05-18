Ven-Allen Lubin was the last of the freshmen on last season's Notre Dame men's basketball roster to enter the transfer portal. He also became the last to find a transfer destination.

The 6-foot-8, 226-pound Lubin announced Thursday that he has committed to transfer to Vanderbilt. Former classmates JJ Starling and Dom Campbell previously committed to Syracuse and Howard, respectively.

Lubin was the only one of the three to wait until Notre Dame found its new head coach to evaluate whether he wanted to stay to play for Micah Shrewsberry. Unfortunately for the Irish, Lubin still took the exit available to him through the portal.

