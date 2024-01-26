Former Notre Dame football coach Trent Miles expected to return as analyst
Trent Miles is plenty familiar with Notre Dame football and the current Irish coaching staff.
Now the former Notre Dame wide receivers coach is expected to return to ND in a senior analyst role. Miles, 60, worked as a senior analyst at LSU under head coach Brian Kelly the past two seasons.
Miles spent three seasons as ND's wide receivers coach from 2002-04 during head coach Tyrone Willingham’s tenure. Miles followed Willingham from Stanford where he was the wide receivers coach in 2001. He then went with Willingham to Washington as running backs coach from 2005-07.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Miles shared those seven seasons on Willingham’s staffs with current Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. After Miles became the head coach at his alma mater, Indiana State in 2008, he hired Denbrock to be his associate head coach in 2009. The next year Denbrock returned to Notre Dame to work for Kelly.
Miles, a head coach for four seasons each at Indiana State (2008-12) and Georgia State (2013-16), reunited with Denbrock at LSU in 2022. Miles started his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 1987 at Indiana State after a playing career as a wide receiver. His college coaching career also includes stops as a graduate assistant at New Mexico and Oklahoma and assistant coach at Northern Illinois, Hawaii and Fresno State.
Miles has NFL experience as a quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers (2000) and a coaching assistant, quality control coach and assistant running backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-21). The Eagles won the Super Bowl following the 2017 season.
Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary has ties to Miles as well. O’Leary played for Miles at Indiana State. Then Miles hired O’Leary for his first coaching job as a graduate assistant at Georgia State.
The Irish have lost three senior analysts from their 2023 coaching staff: Caleb Carbine and Kevin Reihner on offense and Ronnie Regula on defense. Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator and current head Troy head coach Gerad Parker hired Carbine and Reihner as assistant coaches responsible for offensive line and tackles/tight ends, respectively. New Mexico State hired Regula as special teams coordinator/tight ends coach.
---------------------------------------------------------------
