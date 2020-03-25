The former Notre Dame defensive tackle has signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero . The Colts will be Day’s third team in his five years in the NFL.

Day spent the last two-plus seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and started all three of their 2019 playoff games, including Super Bowl LIV. He became a starter at defensive tackle in the final two weeks of the regular season. He ended the season with 15 tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack for the NFC champions.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Day signed with the 49ers midway through the 2017 season after Jacksonville released him. He has 14 tackles for loss and six sacks in his career.