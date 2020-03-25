Former Notre Dame DT Sheldon Day Signs With Hometown NFL Team
Sheldon Day is reportedly signing to play in his home state.
The former Notre Dame defensive tackle has signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Colts will be Day’s third team in his five years in the NFL.
Day spent the last two-plus seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and started all three of their 2019 playoff games, including Super Bowl LIV. He became a starter at defensive tackle in the final two weeks of the regular season. He ended the season with 15 tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack for the NFC champions.
Originally a fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Day signed with the 49ers midway through the 2017 season after Jacksonville released him. He has 14 tackles for loss and six sacks in his career.
Day spent his amateur football career in Indiana, where he was a four-star recruit out of Indianapolis’ Warren Central High School and a member of Notre Dame’s 2012 recruiting class. As a senior, he had 45 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He was named a second-team All-American. The 15.5 tackles for loss were the most by an Irish player since 2006, when Derek Landri reached that mark.