Former Notre Dame Assistant Ryan Ayers Charged With Voyeurism, Battery
Former Notre Dame assistant coach Ryan Ayers was charged Tuesday in St. Joseph County (Ind.) with three counts of voyeurism and one count of domestic battery.
Per court documents, two charges are a Level 6 felonies and two are misdemeanors. A Level 6 Felony in Indiana carries between six months and two-and-a-half years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.
The South Bend Tribune was the first to report the news of the charges.
Ayers left the team on Sept. 21, with Notre Dame providing a three-sentence statement as its sole comment. The statement said Ayers was “pursuing other opportunities” and was “no longer a member of the Notre Dame men’s basketball program.” Text messages left for Ayers by BlueandGold.com after his departure were not returned.
A Philadelphia-area native, Ayers spent four years on head coach Brey’s staff. He played for Brey and Notre Dame from 2005-2009, averaging 6.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 117 career games. He was the team's 2009 Defensive Player of the Year and ranks fourth in school history with a 42.4 3-point percentage. He was an assistant at Bucknell before returning to Notre Dame.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
