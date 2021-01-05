Former Notre Dame assistant coach Ryan Ayers was charged Tuesday in St. Joseph County (Ind.) with three counts of voyeurism and one count of domestic battery.

Per court documents, two charges are a Level 6 felonies and two are misdemeanors. A Level 6 Felony in Indiana carries between six months and two-and-a-half years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

The South Bend Tribune was the first to report the news of the charges.