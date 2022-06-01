Former Notre Dame All-American Stephon Tuitt announces NFL retirement

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Tuitt played for the Irish from 2011-13 and was a starter on the 2012 national runner-up team. Following the 2012 season, the former five-star recruit was named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, Athlon Sports and ESPN. He started in 13 games as a junior and registered 7.5 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss. After the 2013 season, Tuitt declared for the NFL Draft, and the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the second round at No. 46 overall. He was on the roster from 2014-21 but missed last season with a knee injury. On June 2, 2021, Tuitt's brother, Richard Bartlett III, was killed in a 2021 hit-and-run accident in Georgia. Tuitt cited his own health and the death of his brother as factors in his decision. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTI3MTY4OTY4NyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD "With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates, and coaches I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire from the NFL," Tuitt said in a statement. "I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health. “After the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football. I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field, and again want to thank The Rooney Family, Coach Tomlin, and the entire Pittsburgh organization. It was an honor and a privilege to play for this historic team. Go Steelers."

Stephon Tuitt's last NFL game was against the Browns in the AFC Wildcard on Jan. 10, 2021. (USA Today Sports)