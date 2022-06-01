Former Notre Dame All-American Stephon Tuitt announces NFL retirement
Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
Tuitt played for the Irish from 2011-13 and was a starter on the 2012 national runner-up team. Following the 2012 season, the former five-star recruit was named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, Athlon Sports and ESPN. He started in 13 games as a junior and registered 7.5 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss.
After the 2013 season, Tuitt declared for the NFL Draft, and the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the second round at No. 46 overall. He was on the roster from 2014-21 but missed last season with a knee injury. On June 2, 2021, Tuitt's brother, Richard Bartlett III, was killed in a 2021 hit-and-run accident in Georgia.
Tuitt cited his own health and the death of his brother as factors in his decision.
"With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates, and coaches I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire from the NFL," Tuitt said in a statement. "I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health.
“After the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football. I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field, and again want to thank The Rooney Family, Coach Tomlin, and the entire Pittsburgh organization. It was an honor and a privilege to play for this historic team. Go Steelers."
Like former Notre Dame standout and Steeler Jerome Bettis, Tuitt returned to Notre Dame this spring to obtain his degree — a promise he made to his mom.
Tuitt played in 91 regular season games during his NFL career and started in 79. He finished his career with 246 tackles, 93 quarterback hits, 48 tackles for a loss, 34.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception.
In three seasons at Notre Dame, Tuitt had 136 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception. A Miami native who played his high school football in Monroe (Ga.), the former five-star prospect chose the Irish over schools such as Auburn and Georgia Tech.
