Former Notre Dame All-America linebacker Jim Lynch dies at 76

Former Notre Dame football linebacker Jim Lynch died at age 76.

The former Irish star was a College Football Hall of Famer and the captain of the 1966 national championship Irish team. That year, he became the fourth Notre Dame player to win the Maxwell Award, presented to the college football player of the year.

Lynch played for Notre Dame from 1963-66. In his first season in an Irish uniform, the team went 2-7, leading to the eventual hiring of legendary coach Ara Parseghian. The following season, Lynch missed part of it due to injury.

As a junior, he registered 108 tackles. That Irish team recorded a 7-2-1 record and finished No. 9 in the AP Poll. In his last season at ND, he was named a consensus first-team All-American, leading the Irish defense with 106 tackles. They finished 9-0-1, their only hiccup coming as a 10-10 tie against Michigan State.

While in South Bend, Lynch was also a star off the field.

