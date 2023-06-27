SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Five years removed from his last NFL reception and four years after his most recent waiver-wire transaction, Michael Floyd smiles when he says he doesn’t miss football. Not that the 33-year-old father of three has fallen out of love with the sport in which he remains the most decorated wide receiver in Notre Dame history. “I usually only watch it now if someone I know is playing,” said ND’s career leader in receptions (271), receiving yards (3,686), TD receptions (37) and 100-yard games (17). “I think Rudy [tight end Kyle Rudolph] is the last one from our class. But I’m happy where I left off and happy with my life and how things ended. “I got to live my NFL career for eight years, so now I’m taking care of my three kids and my wife. Doing everything and loving it. And golfing. I love golfing.”

Former Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd with (from left) son Michael Jr., daughter Cienna, wife Sydney and daughter Liv. (Photo provided)

On Monday he golfed for charity in a relentless drizzle back at Notre Dame at the Warren Golf Course in the second annual Golic SubPar Celebrity Golf Classic. The event raised more than $100,000 for the second year in a row for South Bend-area charities. Three of his former Irish teammates — Rudolph, quarterback Dayne Crist and center Braxston Cave — were a part of the fivesome that took top honors, though they were roundly booed at the awards ceremony. Mike Golic Jr., one of the drivers of the event and a member of the vaunted 2008 Irish recruiting class with Floyd and the others, suggested the good-natured booing was the anticipation that they might take the term bragging rights too literally in the next year. As for Floyd’s round? “I think we, as a group, did well, but I don’t count my score when it’s raining out,” he said. “I’m a whole different player when the weather is good. I’m pretty good in those conditions, I would say.” Back home in the Twin Cities area, where Floyd evolved into a five-star prospect at Cretin-Derham Hall High, he’s a real estate agent and picking up more domestic duties with daughter Cienna (9), son Michael Jr. (3) and daughter Liv (1) as wife Sydney returns to school to pursue a law degree. “Cienna is the only one that’s old enough to be into sports,” Floyd said. “And she’s into tennis. We're trying to get her into more. But no one ever forced me to play anything. You just kind of go your own way and see what you do like, what you don’t like. And so, as long as she’s being active and enjoys tennis with her friends, I’m totally fine with that.” He’s also fine with the redemption/repentance narrative that once was so prominent in his life story starting to shrink into a footnote. DUI arrests in 2011 and 2016 threatened to truncate both his college and NFL careers. Floyd rebounded from the first to post an ND record 100-catch season in 2011 in his senior season, then was selected in the first round the following spring by the Arizona Cardinals. In December of 2016 it happened again, and the Cardinals released him shortly thereafter. He’d go on to get signed by five teams over the next three years but only amassed 24 of his 266 career catches during that span.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTU0NjU2OTM2MSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK