Tyler Eifert is close to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero . It is a two-year contract. Financial terms were not reported.

Eifert spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2019, he played 16 games, making four starts. He caught 43 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns. It was his first year playing double-digit games since his Pro Bowl season in 2015. From 2016-18, he appeared in 14 games of a possible 48 games, limited by numerous injuries.

Eifert joins a Jaguars tight end group that features three second-year players, including 2019 third-rounder Josh Oliver. No Jacksonville tight end caught more than 14 passes in 2019.