Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman class of 2022 safety Cyrus Moss has an interesting connection to Notre Dame. His new high school defensive backs coach is Nicco Fertitta, who played defensive back and on special teams for the Fighting Irish from 2015-18. Fertitta got in contact with Notre Dame receivers coach Del Alexander, the Irish's primary west coast recruiter, who then offered the 6-4, 200-pounder a scholarship. "I was very excited," Moss said. "Notre Dame has a great program both academically and athletically. Every offer is truly special and it will stay that way. It felt great to be considered for such a great school."

Versatile defender Cyrus Moss was excited to add an offer from Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Moss isn't overly familiar with the Fighting Irish, but with Fertitta on staff at Bishop Gorman, it certainly won't be hard for him to gain any new information about Notre Dame.

"I have been watching their games," Moss added. "I know that they have had a great program for many years. Coach Fertitta and I have talked briefly about them, and I'm sure we will continue that over the next couple years. I can appreciate the output of their program into the NFL which is one of my goals." Fertitta has only been on the job at Bishop Gorman for a couple weeks, and Moss has greatly valued learning from him already. "He's definitely a great voice and has an interesting perspective from someone who attended [Bishop Gorman]," Moss noted. "Coach has a lot I can learn from and I will take his opinion when it comes to everything."