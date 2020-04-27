The 2000-04 Fighting Irish linebacker, who also played a couple of seasons in the NFL, always has carried himself with much self-assurance, and rightfully so. One of the nation’s top recruits in 2000, he would be known in today’s football vernacular as a five-star prospect after making the All-America teams of USA Today, Parade and Reebok.

Earlier this year, Mike Singer , our football recruiting reporter called up former Notre Dame football captain Mike Goolsby for a podcast and to see if he knew anyone who would be interested in being a football analyst for BlueandGold.com. His answer was quick.

As the story goes, when Notre Dame defensive coordinator Greg Mattison was recruiting Goolsby, he told him after a loss how badly the Irish needed him.



“I know,” Goolsby replied.



He was one of three freshmen to letter during the 2000 season, playing mainly on special teams. He also lettered as a sophomore while playing behind second-round draft pick Courtney Watson, before cracking the starting lineup as a junior in 2002, next to Watson on the inside.

That year on a defensive driven unit that led an 8-0 and 10-1 start, Goolsby ranked third on the team in tackles with 76 and paced the Irish in tackles for loss with 13. That defense finished 9th nationally in fewest points allowed per game (16.7), 10th against the run (95.2) and 13th overall at 300.0 yards per game — the best figure since 1996.

Goolsby sat out the 2003 campaign while recovering from a broken clavicle and a torn labrum.

As a fifth-year senior, he led the Irish in tackles with 97 and was named the Walker Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Notre Dame’s 17-13 upset win at No. 9 Tennessee (14 tackles, a sack and a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown).

Goolsby signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2005 and reportedly was the second-highest paid free agent that season. The following year he was with the St. Louis Rams.

He currently works as a sales representative with Patterson Dental as well as hosts private football instruction for recruits in Omaha, Neb. with Game Changers Academy.

Goolsby will provide his candid thoughts on Irish recruits, players and games through articles, message board chats, podcasts and postgame analysis. We believe he is going to be a great addition to our team and hope you enjoy his analysis.