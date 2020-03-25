Robby and Michael Carmody cannot partake in identical training regimens because of the former’s ongoing recovery from a torn ACL. Even if Robby’s injury was absent, they cannot go shoot around in the gym or run around on the football field due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two brothers and Notre Dame athletes — Robby a junior basketball player and Michael an incoming freshman offensive lineman — are back in their hometown of Mars, Pa., with canceled classes and limited athletic resources. And they might be the best possible duo to thrive despite it. With these two, there is never a shortage of activities to turn into a competition.

Michael Carmody participated in the 2020 All-American Bowl. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“It doesn’t matter what it is,” said their father, Rob. “‘What’d you get in Mrs. so-and-so’s class. I had a 96. Well I had a 97.’ It’s literally everything they do they compete in. “Let’s put it like this: I won’t fix my basement walls until they’re both long gone from my home. Whatever they do, whether it’s ping-pong, basketball, there’s always something going on.” Turns out, there will still be opportunity for some friendly athletic challenges even as they’re at home amid school closures. While they can no longer go to the gym and see their longtime strength and agility trainer, Bill Nichol, who has worked with each since they were in eighth grade, they can still do Nichol’s individual workouts at home. They play different sports, but their custom-designed workouts have similar core goals: build strength and agility. Robby’s sudden sojourn home — he had planned to stay at Notre Dame all spring and summer to continue his rehab — has provided the chance to stay in shape and prepare together for their upcoming return to South Bend while putting off their dad’s eventual basement reconstruction project even longer. It’s one more chance to pushing each other just as they’ve done their entire childhood. Don’t think they can’t turn basic strength and conditioning workouts into some kind of game. “They use it in a way where it just drives them,” Nichol said. “Always have to out-do the other guy. But it’s in a supportive way too.” Nichol, who trains high school, college and occasionally pro athletes, has a wall of about 50 records at his gym. Both Carmody brothers have their name on it. Robby owns a few of the high school jumping records. Last week, Michael set Nicho’s all-time “big guy” record by throwing a 40-pound medicine ball 10 yards behind him. He was on track to break a sled-drag record before Nichol had to temporarily close. “It might not be the same thing, but it’s, ‘How many times is my name on that board?’” said Rob, Mars’ 22-year head basketball coach.