Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT as they discuss head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, what mattered most from Notre Dame's 56-3 win over Tennessee State, what we've learned about the Irish through two blowout victories, what to expect from the NC State game and answer questions from viewers on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

Throughout the season, Hansen and James plan to be live every Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jayden Thomas