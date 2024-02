Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss their interviews with Notre Dame's offensive newcomers, including quarterbacks Riley Leonard and CJ Carr and wide receivers Kris Mitchell and Cam Williams, and what they learned from director of football performance Loren Landow while answering questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps," a weekly live show, is sponsored by Legacy Heating & Air.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jim Dedmon-USA Today Sports

Pictured: Riley Leonard