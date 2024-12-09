Football Never Sleeps: What to make of Notre Dame's CFP seeding and path

Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss Notre Dame's seeding in the College Football Playoff with a first-round matchup against Indiana, if the Irish should feel slighted, what challenges the Hoosiers present and the latest in ND recruiting. And they'll answer questions live from viewers, too.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Drayk Bowen (34)