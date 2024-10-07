Football Never Sleeps: What to expect in important October for Notre Dame

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the latest injury updates from Notre Dame, more takeaways from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, what's ahead for the Irish in October and a busy week in recruiting while the Irish were idle on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They answered questions from viewers, too.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Notre Dame defenders (left to right) Benjamin Morrison, Junior Tuihalamaka, RJ Oben and Howard Cross III.