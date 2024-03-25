Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 8 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss quarterback Riley Leonard's latest injury, the short-term and long-term impacts of it, more spring practice updates and the latest recruiting news while answering questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps," a weekly live show on YouTube, is sponsored by Legacy Heating & Air.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Riley Leonard (right) and Gi'Bran Payne