Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame's path and obstacles to a football national championship, inspired by the men's lacrosse team's title runs. They also chat about QB Riley Leonard's non-vacation, the top summer storylines, and the latest on the recruiting front while answering questions from viewers on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

