Football Never Sleeps: The blueprint for Notre Dame to beat Indiana

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss what they saw and heard around Notre Dame football practice Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman's contract extension, what ND must do to beat Indiana on Friday night in the first round of the College Football Playoff, how the Hoosiers could pull off an upset, what to expect from the atmosphere in Notre Dame Stadium and more on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." Plus they answered questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Rocco Spindler (50), Pat Coogan (middle) and Aamil Wagner (59)