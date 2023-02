Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST for "Football Never Sleeps." They will discuss Gerad Parker's promotion to Notre Dame offensive coordinator, Gino Guidugli's addition as quarterbacks coach, the Irish offensive line coaching search and more.

Submit questions before or during the live show.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Gerad Parker