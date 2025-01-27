Published Jan 27, 2025
Football Never Sleeps: Rolling into momentous offseason for Notre Dame
Join Eric Hansen, Tyler James and Bob Morton live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss Notre Dame's latest offseason searches for a new defensive coordinator and general manager, as well as putting the recently concluded transfer-portal period into context. They'll also look ahead to what's next, with spring practice around the corner, and they'll answer questions live from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pictured: Notre Dame's Junior Tuihalamaka (44) and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (27).