Football Never Sleeps: Putting ND's first spring practice in context

Inside ND Sports
Staff

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame football's first spring practice, what they want to see from the Irish later this spring and the latest recruiting news while answering questions from viewers on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

"Football Never Sleeps," a weekly live show on YouTube, is sponsored by Legacy Heating & Air.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Notre Dame offensive linemen

