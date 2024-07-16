Watch Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports as they chat on YouTube about the myths and realities of Notre Dame football preseason camp, players and developments to watch during training camp — which starts on July 31 — the latest on the recruiting front ... and they answer questions from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Quarterback Riley Leonard.