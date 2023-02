Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They'll discuss discuss Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' departure to Alabama, who makes sense as candidates to replace Rees and what qualities should be prioritized in the next Irish play-caller.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman (left) and wide receiver Jayden Thomas