Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James for the launch of "Football Never Sleeps," their offseason Notre Dame football live show on YouTube. The first edition will be tonight at 6 p.m. EST.

Hansen and James will discuss the latest developments on the recruiting trail including the developments with five-star DT Justin Scott, evaluate Notre Dame's portal position, weigh in on ND's 2023 schedule, set the table for spring practice and answer questions from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: Rivals. Pictured: Justin Scott.