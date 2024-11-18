Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame's next test is undefeated Army

Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss the challenge awaiting Notre Dame on Saturday from Army West Point, ND's latest College Football Playoff outlook following a win over Virginia, takeaways from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference and the latest in recruiting. They'll answer questions live from viewers, too.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jayden Harrison