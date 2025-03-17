Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame recruiting reset, spring football preview

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James as they discuss Notre Dame's special Pot of Gold Day for football recruiting, the bluster and the reality of where the Irish stand in both the 2026 and '27 cycles, how new GM Mike Martin can evolve the current recruiting trend lines and his vision for future Irish football roster-building. They also previewed Notre Dame's upcoming spring football season, and they answered questions live from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: Inside ND Sports/Jeff Douglas

Pictured: Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman