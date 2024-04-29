Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss how former Notre Dame players fared in the NFL Draft, a big commitment from four-star cornerback Dallas Golden, a quiet transfer portal window and more of the latest recruiting news while answering questions from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps," a weekly live show on YouTube, is sponsored by Legacy Heating & Air.

