Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens N. Illinois week
Freeman spoke to reporters in a press conference Monday ahead of Saturday's home opener against Northern Illinois
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home opener vs. N. Illinois
Projecting beyond the two-deeps.
Notre Dame football injury report: Jordan Faison will miss N. Illinois game
Faison suffered an ankle injury against Texas A&M
Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference of NIU week
Analysis: Setting Notre Dame's priorities for its SEC takedown aftermath
The potential to improve and evolve the ND passing game is very real, but so is a process that can't be microwaved.
Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame's 23-13 takedown of Texas A&M, what needs to come next for the Irish to improve and remain on a College Football Playoff trajectory, updates from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference ahead of the upcoming home opener with Northern Illinois, and answer questions from viewers on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."
"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.
Thumbnail photo credit: Maria Lysaker, USA Today Sports
Pictured: Beaux Collins