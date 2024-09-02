Advertisement

Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens N. Illinois week

Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens N. Illinois week

Freeman spoke to reporters in a press conference Monday ahead of Saturday's home opener against Northern Illinois

 Inside ND Sports
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home opener vs. N. Illinois

Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home opener vs. N. Illinois

Projecting beyond the two-deeps.

 Inside ND Sports
Notre Dame football injury report: Jordan Faison will miss N. Illinois game

Notre Dame football injury report: Jordan Faison will miss N. Illinois game

Faison suffered an ankle injury against Texas A&M

 Tyler James
Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference of NIU week

Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference of NIU week

Follow along on The Insider Lounge

Forums content
 Tyler James
Analysis: Setting Notre Dame's priorities for its SEC takedown aftermath

Analysis: Setting Notre Dame's priorities for its SEC takedown aftermath

The potential to improve and evolve the ND passing game is very real, but so is a process that can't be microwaved.

Premium content
 Eric Hansen

 Inside ND Sports
 Inside ND Sports
Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame football prepares to take the next step
Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame's 23-13 takedown of Texas A&M, what needs to come next for the Irish to improve and remain on a College Football Playoff trajectory, updates from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference ahead of the upcoming home opener with Northern Illinois, and answer questions from viewers on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Maria Lysaker, USA Today Sports

Pictured: Beaux Collins

