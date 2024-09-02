Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame's 23-13 takedown of Texas A&M, what needs to come next for the Irish to improve and remain on a College Football Playoff trajectory, updates from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference ahead of the upcoming home opener with Northern Illinois, and answer questions from viewers on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

Thumbnail photo credit: Maria Lysaker, USA Today Sports

Pictured: Beaux Collins