Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame Football and CFP résumé-building

Advertisement

in other news

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's transcript after win over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's transcript after win over Georgia Tech

Here's everything the Irish head football coach had to say following No. 12 ND's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech.

Forums content
 • Eric Hansen
Game Balls: Leonard passes another test, Moore ascends for Notre Dame

Game Balls: Leonard passes another test, Moore ascends for Notre Dame

Irish QB proves to be a dual threat, freshman cornerback rises to occasion in ND's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech.

 • Eric Hansen
Game Thread: Live updates from Notre Dame's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech

Game Thread: Live updates from Notre Dame's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech

Follow along on The Insider Lounge

Premium contentForums content
 • Tyler James
Notre Dame football injury report: Jason Onye remains unavailable vs. GT

Notre Dame football injury report: Jason Onye remains unavailable vs. GT

Jason Onye

 • Tyler James
Watch our Notre Dame postgame show, Into the eNDzone with Bob Morton

Watch our Notre Dame postgame show, Into the eNDzone with Bob Morton

Former Notre Dame O-lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen break down ND-Georgia Tech and take your questions live.

Video content
 • Eric Hansen

in other news

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's transcript after win over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's transcript after win over Georgia Tech

Here's everything the Irish head football coach had to say following No. 12 ND's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech.

Forums content
 • Eric Hansen
Game Balls: Leonard passes another test, Moore ascends for Notre Dame

Game Balls: Leonard passes another test, Moore ascends for Notre Dame

Irish QB proves to be a dual threat, freshman cornerback rises to occasion in ND's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech.

 • Eric Hansen
Game Thread: Live updates from Notre Dame's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech

Game Thread: Live updates from Notre Dame's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech

Follow along on The Insider Lounge

Premium contentForums content
 • Tyler James
Published Oct 21, 2024
Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame Football and CFP résumé-building
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live at 7 EDT on Monday night to discuss Notre Dame's big-picture view as the 12th-ranked Irish (6-1) continue their résumé-building for College Football Playoff consideration with Saturday's neutral-site matchup with No. 24 Navy (6-0) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Also included on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps" are key takeaways from ND head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference and the latest on the recruiting trail with roughly six weeks until the early signing period. And they'll answer questions live from viewers, too.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Michael Stewart, Associated Press

Pictured: ND tight end Mitchell Evans.

Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement