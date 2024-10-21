Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame Football and CFP résumé-building

Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live at 7 EDT on Monday night to discuss Notre Dame's big-picture view as the 12th-ranked Irish (6-1) continue their résumé-building for College Football Playoff consideration with Saturday's neutral-site matchup with No. 24 Navy (6-0) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Also included on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps" are key takeaways from ND head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference and the latest on the recruiting trail with roughly six weeks until the early signing period. And they'll answer questions live from viewers, too.

Thumbnail photo credit: Michael Stewart, Associated Press

Pictured: ND tight end Mitchell Evans.