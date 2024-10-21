Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame Football and CFP résumé-building

in other news
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's transcript after win over Georgia Tech
Here's everything the Irish head football coach had to say following No. 12 ND's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech.
Game Balls: Leonard passes another test, Moore ascends for Notre Dame
Irish QB proves to be a dual threat, freshman cornerback rises to occasion in ND's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech.
Game Thread: Live updates from Notre Dame's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech
Follow along on The Insider Lounge
Watch our Notre Dame postgame show, Into the eNDzone with Bob Morton
Former Notre Dame O-lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen break down ND-Georgia Tech and take your questions live.
Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live at 7 EDT on Monday night to discuss Notre Dame's big-picture view as the 12th-ranked Irish (6-1) continue their résumé-building for College Football Playoff consideration with Saturday's neutral-site matchup with No. 24 Navy (6-0) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Also included on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps" are key takeaways from ND head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference and the latest on the recruiting trail with roughly six weeks until the early signing period. And they'll answer questions live from viewers, too.
"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.
Thumbnail photo credit: Michael Stewart, Associated Press
Pictured: ND tight end Mitchell Evans.
