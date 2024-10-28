Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame and the stretch run beyond the bye

Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live Monday at 7 p.m. EDT as they discuss the key players and trends for eighth-ranked Notre Dame as the Irish (7-1) head into the second bye week of their 2024 season before building their case in November for inclusion in the 12-team College Football Playoff. They'll also chat about bye-week priorities and recalibration, the latest on the recruiting trail, and they'll answer viewer questions live.

Thumbnail photo credit: Adam Hunger, Associated Press

Pictured: ND linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Navy QB Blake Horvath.