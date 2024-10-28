Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame and the stretch run beyond the bye

in other news
Notre Dame football injury report: Jeter 'available', Schrauth at LG
Billy Schrauth warmed up at first-team left guard
Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone
Former Notre Dame O-lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen break down ND-Navy and take your questions live.
Players to Watch: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy
Here are the players to watch when No. 12 Notre Dame clashes with No. 24 Navy on Saturday.
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Navy
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey
Film Analysis: Notre Dame's interior offensive line needs to play better
The Irish running game was limited by interior blocking against Georgia Tech
in other news
Notre Dame football injury report: Jeter 'available', Schrauth at LG
Billy Schrauth warmed up at first-team left guard
Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone
Former Notre Dame O-lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen break down ND-Navy and take your questions live.
Players to Watch: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy
Here are the players to watch when No. 12 Notre Dame clashes with No. 24 Navy on Saturday.
Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live Monday at 7 p.m. EDT as they discuss the key players and trends for eighth-ranked Notre Dame as the Irish (7-1) head into the second bye week of their 2024 season before building their case in November for inclusion in the 12-team College Football Playoff. They'll also chat about bye-week priorities and recalibration, the latest on the recruiting trail, and they'll answer viewer questions live.
"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.
Thumbnail photo credit: Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Pictured: ND linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Navy QB Blake Horvath.
- SDE
- OT
- CB
- OLB
- OT
- OT
- CB
- S
- DT
- TE