Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame and the stretch run beyond the bye

Advertisement

in other news

Notre Dame football injury report: Jeter 'available', Schrauth at LG

Notre Dame football injury report: Jeter 'available', Schrauth at LG

Billy Schrauth warmed up at first-team left guard

 • Tyler James
Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone

Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone

Former Notre Dame O-lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen break down ND-Navy and take your questions live.

Video content
 • Eric Hansen
Players to Watch: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy

Players to Watch: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy

Here are the players to watch when No. 12 Notre Dame clashes with No. 24 Navy on Saturday.

 • Eric Hansen
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Navy

Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Navy

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Video content
 • Inside ND Sports
Film Analysis: Notre Dame's interior offensive line needs to play better

Film Analysis: Notre Dame's interior offensive line needs to play better

The Irish running game was limited by interior blocking against Georgia Tech

Premium content
 • Tyler James

in other news

Notre Dame football injury report: Jeter 'available', Schrauth at LG

Notre Dame football injury report: Jeter 'available', Schrauth at LG

Billy Schrauth warmed up at first-team left guard

 • Tyler James
Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone

Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone

Former Notre Dame O-lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen break down ND-Navy and take your questions live.

Video content
 • Eric Hansen
Players to Watch: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy

Players to Watch: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy

Here are the players to watch when No. 12 Notre Dame clashes with No. 24 Navy on Saturday.

 • Eric Hansen
Published Oct 28, 2024
Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame and the stretch run beyond the bye
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live Monday at 7 p.m. EDT as they discuss the key players and trends for eighth-ranked Notre Dame as the Irish (7-1) head into the second bye week of their 2024 season before building their case in November for inclusion in the 12-team College Football Playoff. They'll also chat about bye-week priorities and recalibration, the latest on the recruiting trail, and they'll answer viewer questions live.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Adam Hunger, Associated Press

Pictured: ND linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Navy QB Blake Horvath.

Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement