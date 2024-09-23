Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss what to make of No. 16 Notre Dame through four games, what they learned from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference and how Saturday's game against No. 15 Louisville will shed light on this team during the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They answered many questions live from viewers, too.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jeremiyah Love