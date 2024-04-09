Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EDT for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They'll discuss quarterback Steve Angeli's progression this spring with Riley Leonard injured, how Leonard is handling his setback, what else we've learned from Notre Dame and the latest recruiting news while answering questions from viewers.

Pictured: Steve Angeli (18), Jaden Greathouse (19) and CJ Carr