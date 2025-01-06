Football Never Sleeps: How Notre Dame matches up with Penn State

Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss how Notre Dame can beat Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal round at the Orange Bowl, what Notre Dame proved against Georgia in Sugar Bowl, the latest on Notre Dame's injured players, key matchups against Penn State and more. Plus they'll answer questions live from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Pictured: Donovan Hinish sacks Gunner Stockton