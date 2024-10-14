Football Never Sleeps: Can Notre Dame keep offensive momentum rolling?

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame's offensive progress shown against Stanford, what it will take to continue that in the coming weeks, takeaways from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference and the latest in recruiting for the Irish on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They answered questions live from viewers, too.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Riley Leonard, right, celebrates with Kris Mitchell