Notre Dame's latest poll position doesn't necessarily reflect its evolution

Notre Dame's latest poll position doesn't necessarily reflect its evolution

Irish move up a spot, to 11th, in the coaches poll, while slipping one spot, to No. 12, in the AP poll.

 • Eric Hansen
Did lightning strike after all in Notre Dame's delayed rout of Stanford?

Did lightning strike after all in Notre Dame's delayed rout of Stanford?

No matter how camouflaged, an Irish turning point — accentuated by Riley Leonard and Pat Coogan — feels real.

 • Eric Hansen
Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame handles Stanford with dominant performance

Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame handles Stanford with dominant performance

Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 11 Notre Dame's 49-7 win over Stanford.

Video content
 • Inside ND Sports
Resilient defensive line rises to challenge for Notre Dame football

Resilient defensive line rises to challenge for Notre Dame football

Strong play from Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills aided by returns of Joshua Burnham, Gabriel Rubio against Stanford

 • Tyler James
Transcript: Marcus Freeman's postgame press conference after Stanford win

Transcript: Marcus Freeman's postgame press conference after Stanford win

Read the transcript on The Insider Lounge

Forums content
 • Tyler James

Published Oct 14, 2024
Football Never Sleeps: Can Notre Dame keep offensive momentum rolling?
Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame's offensive progress shown against Stanford, what it will take to continue that in the coming weeks, takeaways from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference and the latest in recruiting for the Irish on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They answered questions live from viewers, too.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Riley Leonard, right, celebrates with Kris Mitchell

