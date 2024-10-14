Football Never Sleeps: Can Notre Dame keep offensive momentum rolling?

in other news
Notre Dame's latest poll position doesn't necessarily reflect its evolution
Irish move up a spot, to 11th, in the coaches poll, while slipping one spot, to No. 12, in the AP poll.
Did lightning strike after all in Notre Dame's delayed rout of Stanford?
No matter how camouflaged, an Irish turning point — accentuated by Riley Leonard and Pat Coogan — feels real.
Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame handles Stanford with dominant performance
Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 11 Notre Dame's 49-7 win over Stanford.
Resilient defensive line rises to challenge for Notre Dame football
Strong play from Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills aided by returns of Joshua Burnham, Gabriel Rubio against Stanford
Transcript: Marcus Freeman's postgame press conference after Stanford win
Read the transcript on The Insider Lounge
in other news
Notre Dame's latest poll position doesn't necessarily reflect its evolution
Irish move up a spot, to 11th, in the coaches poll, while slipping one spot, to No. 12, in the AP poll.
Did lightning strike after all in Notre Dame's delayed rout of Stanford?
No matter how camouflaged, an Irish turning point — accentuated by Riley Leonard and Pat Coogan — feels real.
Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame handles Stanford with dominant performance
Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 11 Notre Dame's 49-7 win over Stanford.
Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame's offensive progress shown against Stanford, what it will take to continue that in the coming weeks, takeaways from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference and the latest in recruiting for the Irish on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They answered questions live from viewers, too.
"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Riley Leonard, right, celebrates with Kris Mitchell
- SDE
- OT
- CB
- OLB
- OT
- OT
- CB
- S
- DT
- TE