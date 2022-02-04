Foot surgery can't slow the roll of ND freshman O-line prodigy Schrauth
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The crutches freshman offensive lineman Billy Schrauth sauntered in on Friday at the Irish Athletics Center didn’t provide much in the way of serving as a conversation piece.Beca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news