Five Thoughts On Rocco Spindler’s Recruitment
Clarkston (Mich.) High class of 2021 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler is a Notre Dame target even Fighting Irish fans who don't follow recruiting much know about. The Rivals100 product is set to announce his commitment August 8, and Notre Dame is very much in the mix to land him.
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer gives five thoughts on Spindler's recruitment.
It’s Likely Down To Two
Spindler will probably have five hats on the table when he announces his commitment. LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State are the finalists for the 6-5, 290-pounder.
However, I feel that it’s down to two schools. Spindler has never visited LSU to my knowledge, and the chances of him picking that program have to be slim. As much as he likes the Tigers and their coaching staff, it’s a total long shot.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news