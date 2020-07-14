 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football: Five Thoughts On Rocco Spindler’s Recruitment
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-14 16:41:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Five Thoughts On Rocco Spindler’s Recruitment

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Clarkston (Mich.) High class of 2021 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler is a Notre Dame target even Fighting Irish fans who don't follow recruiting much know about. The Rivals100 product is set to announce his commitment August 8, and Notre Dame is very much in the mix to land him.

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer gives five thoughts on Spindler's recruitment.

Notre Dame would love nothing more than to secure a commitment from Rocco Spindler.
(Rivals)

It’s Likely Down To Two

Spindler will probably have five hats on the table when he announces his commitment. LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State are the finalists for the 6-5, 290-pounder.

However, I feel that it’s down to two schools. Spindler has never visited LSU to my knowledge, and the chances of him picking that program have to be slim. As much as he likes the Tigers and their coaching staff, it’s a total long shot.

