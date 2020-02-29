News More News
football

Five Things We Learned About Notre Dame Recruiting In February

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
While the second month of the 2020 calendar year was a dead period in recruiting, there was still plenty to learn about Notre Dame's efforts in the 2021 class, with a recurring theme being some massive weekends coming up this spring.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down the five things he learned in February in the video below.

