Five Things We Learned About Notre Dame Recruiting In February
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
While the second month of the 2020 calendar year was a dead period in recruiting, there was still plenty to learn about Notre Dame's efforts in the 2021 class, with a recurring theme being some massive weekends coming up this spring.
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down the five things he learned in February in the video below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.