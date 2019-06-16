1. Blake Fisher Is An Elite Prospect: I have always liked Avon (Ind.) High School star Blake Fisher’s film. You can see size, you can see power and you see a guy that moves well for his size. It was easy to see why Notre Dame had him as their top offensive line target in a loaded offensive line class. Programs like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Florida State and Oklahoma also made a hard push for Fisher.

During yesterday’s Lineman Camp at Notre Dame, Fisher showed himself to be a truly elite prospect. He was the most dominant lineman at camp, winning battles with his size/power combination and with his length. What really stood out with Fisher was just how athletic he is for a 330-pound lineman. He is quite nimble athletically and was able to handle any move that an opponent tried to use on him.