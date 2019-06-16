Five Takeaways From The Notre Dame Lineman Camp
Yesterday I had a chance to attend the Lineman Camp at Notre Dame. It was an even with over 200 offensive and defensive linemen. Notre Dame line coaches Mike Elston and Jeff Quinn were heavily involved, as were Notre Dame’s current linemen. Former players Stephon Tuitt, Sheldon Day, Romeo Okwara, Isaac Rochell, Alex Bars and Sam Mustipher were in attendance, as was former Notre Dame graduate assistant and current Toledo defensive line coach Larry Black.
Here are my top takeaways from the event.
1. Blake Fisher Is An Elite Prospect: I have always liked Avon (Ind.) High School star Blake Fisher’s film. You can see size, you can see power and you see a guy that moves well for his size. It was easy to see why Notre Dame had him as their top offensive line target in a loaded offensive line class. Programs like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Florida State and Oklahoma also made a hard push for Fisher.
During yesterday’s Lineman Camp at Notre Dame, Fisher showed himself to be a truly elite prospect. He was the most dominant lineman at camp, winning battles with his size/power combination and with his length. What really stood out with Fisher was just how athletic he is for a 330-pound lineman. He is quite nimble athletically and was able to handle any move that an opponent tried to use on him.
