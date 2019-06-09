Five Takeaways From Irish Invasion
Blue & Gold's EJ Holland was on the Notre Dame campus this weekend for Irish Invasion, arguably the biggest camp of the summer.
Here are his five biggest takeaways from the event.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news