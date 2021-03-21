Five-star offensive lineman Zach Rice has taken another big step in his recruitment. The Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian star is now down to five schools and is working on scheduling his official visits. Rice took a few moments to break down each school and explain his visit plan.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"With official visits about to start and everything I just feel like this is where I want my official visits to be," Rice said. "I felt like it was time to get this list out there." Alabama- "My mom has been talking to them more than I have lately," he said. "I haven't been talking to any coaches during our season. Coach Sal Sunseri has been making me feel at home. I want to give them a chance because they're the best."

North Carolina- "It's been kind of the same old stuff with them," said Rice. "I really like the people that are there, the connections, and the Jordan Brand. A lot of their commitments are from Virginia too."

Notre Dame- "It's o-line university," he said. "Coach Quinn is who I've built a relationship with. We've been talking about the same stuff as the other coaches."

Ohio State- "I have a good relationship with their commitments," Rice said. "I remember waking up early in the morning one time and coach Stud showing me all his drafted guys and their film and how I can perfect my craft."

Virginia- "My family went there and I want to show respect to them," he said. "It's my grandfather's alma mater and a lot of my family went there."

On his upcoming visit schedule- "I'm going to take an official visit to Virginia 11th thru the 13th with some other players," said Rice. "I'm also going to take an admissions visit to North Carolina next weekend. I'm going to take official visits to all five of these schools."

RIVALS' REACTION...