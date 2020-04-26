Five-Star Sonia Citron Commits To Notre Dame Women's Basketball
New head coach Niele Ivey has wasted no time making an impact on the recruiting trail.
After landing a verbal commit earlier this week from point guard Olivia Miles, the nation's No. 2- and No. 4-ranked recruit for the 2021 class, per ESPN Hoopgurlz and Prospects Nation, respectively, the Fighting Irish reeled in a pledge via social media from another five-star prospect in 6-1 wing Sonia Citron from Scarsdale, N.Y.
Citron is ranked No. 16 nationally by ESPN Hoopgurlz and No. 33 by Prospects Nation. This past year as a junior she led The Ursuline School to a 22-0 record before the season was cancelled because of COVID-19, and was named New York State's Gatorade Player of The Year, finishing with 23.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.1 assists per contest.
In the classroom she has a 4.83 grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) in weighted courses.
Like Miles, she also was on the 2019 USA Basketball U16 team that won a gold medal last summer. She started in all six games and was named to the all-tournament team while averaging 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to help the USA to a 6-0 record last June 16-22 in Puerto Aysen, Chile.
As a sophomore at The Ursuline School she averaged 21.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for a 20-4 squad. She had already been promoted to the high school varsity as an eighth grader.
Her father, William Citron, played basketball at Bradley University.
