After landing a verbal commit earlier this week from point guard Olivia Miles, the nation's No. 2- and No. 4-ranked recruit for the 2021 class, per ESPN Hoopgurlz and Prospects Nation, respectively, the Fighting Irish reeled in a pledge via social media from another five-star prospect in 6-1 wing Sonia Citron from Scarsdale, N.Y.

New head coach Niele Ivey has wasted no time making an impact on the recruiting trail.

Citron is ranked No. 16 nationally by ESPN Hoopgurlz and No. 33 by Prospects Nation. This past year as a junior she led The Ursuline School to a 22-0 record before the season was cancelled because of COVID-19, and was named New York State's Gatorade Player of The Year, finishing with 23.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.1 assists per contest.

In the classroom she has a 4.83 grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) in weighted courses.

Like Miles, she also was on the 2019 USA Basketball U16 team that won a gold medal last summer. She started in all six games and was named to the all-tournament team while averaging 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to help the USA to a 6-0 record last June 16-22 in Puerto Aysen, Chile.

As a sophomore at The Ursuline School she averaged 21.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for a 20-4 squad. She had already been promoted to the high school varsity as an eighth grader.

Her father, William Citron, played basketball at Bradley University.