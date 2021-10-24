Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa on where Notre Dame stands after visit

Notre Dame’s visitor list for its 31-16 victory over archrival USC was star-studded, but there wasn’t a bigger prospect on campus than five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa.

The Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk standout is no stranger to South Bend, Ind., as he visited for the Navy game in 2019 and returned for an official visit this past summer. His latest experience went very well, too.

“The visit was great,” Nwankpa told BlueandGold.com. “I enjoyed talking to the players, coaches and some of the commits I met for the first time this weekend. I felt the welcoming vibe.”