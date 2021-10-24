Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa on where Notre Dame stands after visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame’s visitor list for its 31-16 victory over archrival USC was star-studded, but there wasn’t a bigger prospect on campus than five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa.
The Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk standout is no stranger to South Bend, Ind., as he visited for the Navy game in 2019 and returned for an official visit this past summer. His latest experience went very well, too.
“The visit was great,” Nwankpa told BlueandGold.com. “I enjoyed talking to the players, coaches and some of the commits I met for the first time this weekend. I felt the welcoming vibe.”
Nwankpa raved about the energy inside Notre Dame Stadium as the Irish defense didn’t allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news