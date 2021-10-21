Five-star LSU QB commit Walker Howard to officially visit Notre Dame

Notre Dame will host five-star class of 2022 quarterback and LSU commit Walker Howard for a visit this weekend, sources confirmed to BlueandGold.com. Howard, the nation’s No. 26 player in America and No. 2 pro-style quarterback, was scheduled to unofficially visit Notre Dame for the Irish’s matchup with Cincinnati Oct. 2, but he had to cancel those plans after he suffered a major leg injury the night prior. The Notre Dame staff, led by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, worked to reschedule Howard’s visit.

The Fighting Irish staff will have a big opportunity this weekend with Howard on campus. (Sam Spiegelman)

Multiple sources tell BlueandGold.com that the nature of Howard’s visit this weekend is an official. Notre Dame will fly Howard up for the 48-hour, all-expenses-paid trip. Howard has been committed to the Tigers since June 12, 2020, but LSU is currently without a head coach of the future after news broke over the weekend that Ed Orgeron will not return for the 2022 season. Whoever the new LSU coach is will play a big role in whether the Irish are able to pull off the flip. What may make the flip tough is the fact that his father, Jamie, played for the Tigers from 1992-94. He threw for 6,158 yards and 34 touchdowns and finished his career third in passing yardage in LSU history and second in passing touchdowns. He was also a second-round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves in 1992. Before his commitment to LSU, Howard had offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Penn State, TCU, Texas A&M, USC and others.