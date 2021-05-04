BlueAndGold - Five-Star OT Locks In Notre Dame Official Visit

Five-Star OT Locks In Notre Dame Official Visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame will host Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian class of 2022 five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice for a visit this summer. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the details.
Click Here for the details.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.