 BlueAndGold - Five-Star OT Locks In Notre Dame Official Visit
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 08:34:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-Star OT Locks In Notre Dame Official Visit

The nation's No. 3 offensive tackle has a date set to see South Bend.
The nation's No. 3 offensive tackle has a date set to see South Bend. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame will host Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian class of 2022 five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice for a visit this summer. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the details.

Click Here for the details.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci9pZGlhMi0xMDI3ZTUwLXBiJyB3aWR0 aD0nMTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxp bmc9J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvZml2ZS1zdGFyLW90LWxvY2tzLWluLW5vdHJlLWRhbWUtb2Zm aWNpYWwtdmlzaXQiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5 bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNp b24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lv bgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5q cyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAg fSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5 JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm90cmVkYW1lLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGZml2ZS1zdGFyLW90LWxvY2tzLWluLW5vdHJlLWRhbWUtb2ZmaWNpYWwt dmlzaXQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEyOCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+ Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=