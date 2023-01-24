Presumably the birthday is still on.

But the 6-foot-5, 310-pound from Chicago Saint Ignatius held fast to a decision/announcement date of Jan. 31 that coincided with his 17th birthday.

First, 2024 five-star defensive tackle prospect Justin Scott this past weekend delayed his recruiting visit to Notre Dame for a week.

So, too, is the rescheduled visit to Notre Dame this Sunday — for now. Scott confirmed his intention to follow through with the visit to Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove.

Irish defensive line coach Al Washington is expected to check in at his school on Friday, but college coaches are not permitted face-to-face contact at high schools during this phase of the recruiting cycle with anyone but high school seniors.

They can talk to coaches and be seen.

Scott, a junior, is the No. 11 player nationally and No. 1 defensive tackle in his class, per Rivals, as well as the No. 1 2024 prospect in the state of Illinois. Notre Dame has been a strong contender, if not the outfight leader, in Scott’s recruitment as of late.

Georgia and Florida, two schools excluded from Scott’s final eight revealed earlier this month, have since offered scholarships, bloating the total schools that have done so to 35. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and a member of Ohio State’s coaching staff are expected to check in at Saint Ignatius this week.

Welcome to 11th-hour-style recruiting drama early in the cycle.

"Yes, they (the new offers) did influence my decision to postpone the commitment," Scott told Cosgrove. "I feel that I have to see more places and what they have to offer."

Scott said no other visits, besides the one to ND, are in the works at this time.

Scott's original final eight comprised Alabama, Colorado, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and USC. Notre Dame is the only school to have four coaches represent itself at St. Ignatius this year. And Marcus Freeman has been the only head football coach to stop by too — until Cristobal arrives.

“They’ve made it clear that he’s a priority for them,” Saint Ignatius coach Matt Miller told Inside ND Sports. “They’ve got (quarterback) CJ Carr on the offensive side of the ball, and he’s a nice piece. And they think (Scott) can be equivalent on the defensive side.”

Scott’s first visit to Notre Dame came during the 2021 season, with the Irish offering him a scholarship on May 5. The Irish appeared in a good position when he visited for a cookout for 2024 recruits on July 26. Sunday’s unofficial recruiting visit would be his first time back since.

Former Irish All-America linebacker Jaylon Smith is the only defensive player the Irish have signed in the Rivals Era (2002 to present) with a ranking higher than Scott’s current standing in the 2024 Rivals250. Smith was the nation’s No. 3 prospect in the 2013 class.