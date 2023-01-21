Less than two weeks before 2024 five-star defensive tackle prospect Justin Scott’s date to announce his college choice, some good news wafted Notre Dame’s way on Saturday as the Irish work to secure his verbal commitment. For the first time since July, Scott will take a recruiting visit to the ND campus. Scott confirmed with both Inside ND Sports and Rivals that the visit will take place Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound junior from Chicago St. Ignatius High also confirmed that his Jan. 31 announcement date, which coincides with his birthday, remains in place and that he doesn’t plan on taking any other visits besides Notre Dame before revealing his decision. Rivals ranks Scott as the No. 11 overall player nationally, No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 1 player in Illinois in the 2024 class.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTQyODI0MTcyNiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

A scholarship offer from two-time defending national champion Georgia on Tuesday and a possible visit to Athens, Ga., could have altered both the decision timeline and the ultimate result. But the momentum seems to have shifted back to Notre Dame as a strong, if not leading, contender. On Jan. 8 Scott announced a final eight of Notre Dame, Alabama, Colorado, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC. He’s picked up two offers since then for a total of 35. Scott’s first visit to Notre Dame came during the 2021 season, with the Irish offering him a scholarship on May 5. The Irish appeared in a good position when his visited for a cookout for 2024 recruits on July 26. But then Scott’s attention turned to other schools. Notably he skipped Notre Dame’s biggest recruiting weekend of the 2022 season — the Clemson-Notre Dame game on Nov. 5. But the Irish seemed to regain traction when four Irish coaches, including head coach Marcus Freeman, visited Scott’s high school on Jan. 13, the first day of the current contact period. Defensive line coach Al Washington then took in Scott’s basketball game against Chicago Christ the King on Friday night. The Irish have signed one five-star defensive tackle in the Rivals Era (2002-present), in Eddie Vanderdoes, the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2013 class. Vanderdoes never enrolled at ND, however, asking for and being granted his release from his National Letter of Intent to attend UCLA.

