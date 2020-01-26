J.T. Tuimoloau isn't rushing the recruiting process. The class of 2021 defensive end from Bellevue (Wash.) Eastside Catholic, who ranks as a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 3 overall prospect, isn't letting all of the Twitter fame and attention get to him either. "I'm just staying level-headed," he said. "I'm sticking to school, sports and family. You can't lose track of those three. I'm also keeping the colleges in mind that I'm looking at with my family."

Notre Dame has an offer on the table for JT Tuimoloau. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The 6-4, 275-pounder is working on mapping out his unofficial and official visits for the 2020 offseason. It seems unlikely that Notre Dame will be a long term contender in this recruitment, but Notre Dame offensive line signee Tosh Baker was working on Tuimoloau while both were in San Antonio, Texas in early January.

"I've heard a lot of great things about Notre Dame from Tosh Baker," Tuimoloau said. "I'm keeping an open mind to every school. "I asked him why he wanted to go to Notre Dame and he said it was a great school for him and he fit well. When he went to go visit, he just felt at home. I told him I was keeping an open mind. That's one school I may look at."